Elevated eating can be found at The Lakehouse in Bellevue

They take care of their guests and thier staff too. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. —

Looking for a special place to dine over the holidays or any time of the year? Look no further than The Lakehouse in Bellevue.



This gorgeous restaurant is overseen by James Beard award-winning chef Jason Wilson who always cooks with the best seasonal and local ingredients he can get into his kitchen.

Some of the dishes on their menu include seared Atlantic Sea Scallops with locally harvested chanterelle mushrooms, Snake River Farm wagyu beef short ribs, and chef Wilson's fried chicken with truffles and caviar.

Like a cocktail? Downstairs you can enjoy a drink at their stylish bar, Civility & Unrest. Not only is this place stunning, but they also have this cool little speak-easy room behind the bar to enjoy your drinks.

They don't just take care of their guests at The Lakehouse, they also go out of their way to support their staff too. The restaurant was one of the first in the nation to implement a wellness program for their employee. Resources include a room set up where staff can relax and recharge. There's also a peer support program called, Check-in where the staff can share how they're feeling that day.

The Lakehouse will be open Dec. 24-25 with a special 4-course menu as well as an eight-course tasting menu on New Year’s Eve.