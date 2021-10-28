Edmonds Scarecrow Festival let's you vote for the best homemade decoration

The 9th annual festival is back and entries are as creative as ever! #k5evening

EDMONDS, Wash. — What is the definition of a scarecrow? Well, according to the Scarecrow Festival of Edmonds, a scarecrow can be a “person, creature, or an idea!”

This year is the ninth annual Scarecrow Festival, a community-wide event that encourages locals to make their own scarecrows and show them off for everyone to see. And, it’s is also a contest! A friendly competition between Edmonds residents, businesses, and schools alike, anyone can participate and vote.

While entry for the contest closed Oct. 17, voting is open online until Nov. 1. You can find photos of all of the entries online, or you can go see them for yourself… if you’re not too scared.

The top three winners in each of the 6 categories will receive a commemorative certificate, and the top winners will receive a “ghoulish goodie bag.” Of course, winners will also be awarded the community respect that comes from being a scarecrow champion. Winners will be announced Nov. 3.

