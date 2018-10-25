Friday Harbor — Paul Watson, the founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and star of 'Whale Wars' is visiting the San Juan Islands with his son Tiger to accept a lifetime achievement award at the Friday Harbor Film Festival.

This proud dad hardly seems like a wanted man: "There's something called the Interpol red list, it was set up for war criminals, serial killers and major drug traffickers. I'm the only on in history to be put on the list for conspiracy to board a whaling ship." Watson laughed.

Watson is also at the festival to show his movie Chasing the Thunder - about the longest pursuit of a poaching vessel in maritime history. The late Paul Allan was among the producers.

"He's very supportive of trying to stop high seas poaching,” said Watson.

Watson and his non-profit were both based in Friday Harbor for more than a decade.

Whale Wars is no longer in production, but Watson is still wanted by the Japan’s government for his extreme approach to saving the whales.

But for this weekend, calmer seas are in the forecast for this eco warrior.

"I think it's wonderful Friday Harbor has a film festival, because I attend a lot of film festivals around the world but this one is really quite special to me. Because of my close relationship with this community.”

Erickson, Anne

The Friday Harbor Film Festival runs Oct. 26th, 27th and 28th, features stories of the Pacific Rim and Beyond. Paul Watson will accept the Andrew V. McLaglen Lifetime Achievement Award this Friday at the Opening Night Gala – there are tickets to all events available, as well as free parking in Anacortes for walking on the ferry. All festival venues are within walking distance of the Friday Harbor Ferry landing on San Juan Island.

King 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING