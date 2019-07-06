SEATTLE — Joe Chocolate Co. officially has a storefront! The company founded by two University of Washington fraternity brothers is making waves with their new chocolate factory and espresso bar at Pike Place Market -- serving up chocolate in both solid and liquid form.

All the chocolate-based beverages here, from mochas to sipping chocolate, are made from the ganache that's created fresh in-house. Since it's so thick, their chocolate milk is mixed in a cocktail shaker!

Joe Chocolate Co. also uses their own recipes for the cookies and baked goods -- including ginormous ice cream sandwiches that have rotating flavors.

And if chocolate's not your thing, they serve delicious Frosés and Thai cold brew slushies.

Joe Chocolate Co. | 1606 Pike Place, Seattle WA, 98101 | Open daily from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM

