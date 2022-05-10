This easy plant-based pasta is perfect for date night - Makini's Kitchen

Roughly chop tofu into bacon bit size pieces, heat a saute pan to med-high coat with oil and add in tofu cook until golden brown and crunchy remove from heat and set aside.

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium. Add garlic, and give it a stir then in 3 tablespoons of the tofu bacon and 2 tablespoons of the chopped almonds, saute for less than a minute add in the wine and a squeeze of lemon, add salt pepper, 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, allow the wine a minute to cook off and add butter, remove from heat and toss in the sweet peas and cover allow the steam to cook the peas.

In a saute pan heat the olive oil and add in the mushrooms saute until just starting to turn golden then add in the remaining garlic and cook until mushrooms and garlic are fragrant and brown toss in the pasta and sprinkle generously with the parmesan and any remaining thyme season with salt and pepper to taste, remember your butter sauce has salt.