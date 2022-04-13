Make Easter dinner easy with lamb chops - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — If you're still in need of dinner ideas for Easter Sunday, chef Tom Douglas is here with one of his favorite cuts of meat, Lamb. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.

Easy Lamb Chops with Fresh Mint & Asparagus

Preheat the grill or grilling pan. With a boning knife, trim off the fat from the top of the lamb rack. Using a boning knife slice the pork into chops. Using a meat tenderizer, lightly pound each chop a few times. Make sure the meat is even with the bone, so it evenly cooks. Season with a generous amount of salt and pepper. Place on a hot grill or pan. Using an instant-read thermometer, take off the heat at 115° in the center. Slice fresh mint (do not slice mint until the last minute). Sprinkle lamb chops with fresh mint slices. Finish with Agrumato Lemon Olive Oil.