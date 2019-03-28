SEATTLE — It really is something to see a cartoon come to life, and that's how watching Dumbo feels.

The new film - based on the 1941 animated movie – is a visual wonder. The mixture of live action, CGI and practical sets came together under the direction of ever-unique filmmaker Tim Burton.

"Honestly, going to work every day I can't say I ever got fully got used to it,” said Colin Farrell, who stars as Holt. "When the gates open and the cars come in and there’s people on horseback and the circus performers - I mean, that was one of the most extraordinary days in 20 plus years of working in films that I've ever had."

Farrell plays a war veteran and former star of a big top act who becomes Dumbo's caretaker. He meets his match in an aerial artist played by Eva Green, who had to overcome her real-life fear of heights before filming began. She spent two months training to learn how to fly on a trapeze.

"I started to get dizzy and you have that feeling of almost passing out. So I didn't know how I would handle this,” she said, laughing. "I'm very proud.”

Despite the plot differences from the original story, there are notable nods to animated version – a shot of Casey coming down the tracks, Mrs. Jumbo watching storks fly by her trailer, and Dumbo holding the feather that convinces him to fly.

Danny DeVito, who plays the circus ringmaster, said the baby elephant’s experiences always resonated with him.

“I always was a ‘creature’ and always was a person that would come into a room and I would hide,” he said. “I was a little bit sensitive about being the odd person out, in a way. But when I became an actor, I think that was my feather. I kept it with me. And you keep it around forever, but then you realize you don't really need it.”

The big difference between the original film and Burton’s version is emotional connection – there aren’t moments that are likely to make audiences cry. But the re-imagined Dumbo is dazzling in its visual vibrancy.

Dumbo is rated PG and opens March 29.