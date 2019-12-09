In the heart of Green Lake, Duck Island Ale House, known as The Duck, has been entertaining locals and pouring great craft beer for more than two decades.

“It's a good neighborhood place to go, basically my family, cheap drinks and good times” said Banyon Noble.

They have free skeeball and shuffleboard. There's one TV for sports, one for movies, and one for MTV classics. However, the car chairs in the bar can't be missed. Yes, you read that right -- these chairs are fully functioning and come directly from a variety of different vehicles.

“They are really comfy, sometimes too comfy. Some people start to fall sleep on them,” said Tim Nichols.

The decor is as funky as it gets.

“It's like when you walk in your grandfather addict and there is random stuff from years and years built up,” said Casey McCoy.

The Duck was one of the first in Seattle to have a rotating draft list and now has 27 taps. If beer is not your thing, there are more than 25 bottles of cider to choose from, and three ciders on draft. They serve the classic well drinks as well.

Happy Hour is every day from 3 pm to 5 pm, $1 off Draft Beers, $3.50 Well Cocktails, $1 off all Other Liquor.

Duck Island Ale House | Open 2 pm to 2 am daily | 7317 Aurora Ave N Seattle, WA 98103

