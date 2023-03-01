Love duck? Chef Tom Douglas shows you an easy way to make it at home - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — If you love the taste of duck but would never try making it at home, chef Tom Douglas says wait! He found something that makes the job super easy. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.
Duck Leg Confit with Yukon Gold Potatoes and Roasted Savoy Cabbage
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS:
- Maple Leaf Farms Duck Leg Confit (2 pack), you will find this in the freezer aisle
- Savoy cabbage, cut into wedges
- 2 Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
BLOOD ORANGE CHUTNEY:
- 1 blood orange
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup rice vinegar
- A few coriander seeds
- Salt and pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Pre-heat oven to 375°
- Slice the Yukon Gold potatoes into wedges.
- In a medium bowl, toss potatoes with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt.
- Arrange potatoes and cabbage on a cast-iron skillet and place in the oven.
- While the potatoes and cabbage are cooking, heat a large oven-proof skillet on medium-high.
- Place the duck leg skin side down.
- Turn the duck leg once the skin is golden brown.
- Remove from pan when both sides are golden brown. (We are only getting the exterior brown and will finish cooking in the oven)
- Remove potatoes and cabbage from the oven and place duck legs in the same cast iron skillet.
- Remove from oven when the internal temperate of the duck has reached 165°
- We are looking for the skin to be crispy.
- Finish with chutney all over the plate.
TO MAKE THE BLOOD ORANGE CHUTNEY:
- Thinly slice the blood orange.
- Combine all ingredients in a small sauté pan, add blood orange, rice vinegar, sugar, and coriander seeds to the pan and bring to a simmer.
- Simmer ingredients for about 15-20 minutes.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.