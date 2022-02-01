Born in Bellingham, and raised in a native reserve, Safiuchi is an abstract artist that is using her platform to create awareness and help others. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Art has been an imperative part of Safiuchi’s life. Her own anxiety and depression together with past trauma became the turning stone that allowed this artist to recognize the horrible consequences, as well as ever-lasting wounds, a person goes through. Experiencing and realizing the acute stress, she decided to start a quest of expressing, comforting, and apprising the community through the gift of art.

“I want to be able to touch life that can heal, the people who feel that they are lost” said Safiuchi. “I need to do more than just paint, this is more.”

Her symbolic paintings are a strong source to soothe brokenhearted depressed individuals coping with trauma including dejected individuals living in distress of losing loved ones and bring awareness to the people who are unaware of "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls" (MMIWGS).

“There’s no justice system that helps to find these women, we need to change this.” Safiuchi said.

Driven by the spirit to heal, each of her works includes a red mark that is part of her signature.

Safiuchi is also one of the 306 disenrolled members of the Nooksack Tribe. This was her inspiration for her latest mural project at Zebraclub for the Neo Exhibit event. Witch is also Seattle’s first 306 disenrollment mural.

“The inspiration to me for the 306 mural, was the three sisters which are my great-grandmothers, and 306 is the number of family members that are being disenrolled right now.”