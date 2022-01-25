This Phinney Ridge shop pairs books with wine

Drink Books is run by two friends who love literature and wine. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A good glass of wine goes great with a book, and luckily there is a shop in Phinney Ridge that pairs them together: Drink Books.

Friends Kim Kent and Emily Schikora run the shop together, originally united by Kent's book club, Book Cru.

"Over the pandemic, we sat on my porch and drank a lot of wine, and read a lot of books and talked about a lot of books," Schikora says. "And the idea of turning Kim's Book Cru into a brick and mortar kind of started to percolate."

Drink Books sells books of all stripes, but they mainly stick to lesser-known picks and classics. As for wine, they specialize in natural wine — meaning wine that's free of chemicals.

"For me, that's important for a lot of reasons," Kent says. "But I think how it applies to books is [that] it's kind of the act of transforming a thing — grapes — into wine, and letting it sort of speak for itself."

Books and wine are sold paired together or a la carte. While they suggest a brooding red for a Shirley Jackson novel, a customer shouldn't feel pressured to drink based on their suggestions.

And despite opening this pop-up shop, Kent's Book Cru is still going strong. You can sign up on their website to join, and pick up your selection from the shop each month.

"So every month, participants get a book and a bottle of wine," Kent says. "And then we meet to discuss and drink, depending on how our public health state is at the moment."