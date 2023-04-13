Dreamy Bainbridge Island home has Hampton vibes - Unreal Estate

The house sits along 300 feet of waterfront. #k5evening

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The address is Northwest, but this home for sale on Bainbridge leaves many with east coast vibes.

"They feel like they're in Nantucket or the Hamptons. But here on Bainbridge Island, "said Shayne Turgeon, Broker for Realogics Sotheby's International Reality. "It was built in 2004 by Jefferson Fine Homes. It was renovated in 2012. Every surface was touched. When you walk in, it's just serene, it's calm. It's soothing. It's expansive, but it feels intimate and cozy."

And no room captures that cozy feeling more than the light-filled living room.

"It's kind of a rounded room. It's very intimate. It has a wood-burning fireplace, it gets a ton of sunlight."

"The kitchen was fully renovated in 2012.They brought in Italian Calcutta slab surfaces, backsplash, all new cabinets, floor-to-ceiling, Sub-Zero, and Viking appliances. Very high-end. It's a really cozy spot to eat and a gourmet kitchen to be able to cook in."

"The dining room is very cool. The doors close and it creates a very intimate dining space for events for dinner parties. It has French doors that open out onto a side patio."

"The primary bedroom faces the water. It has French doors that open up to a very cool spot with a fire, table, and chairs overlooking the water."

As spacious as the 4,600 square-foot home is, the 2.3 acres that surround it, are even grander.

"The gardens were designed by Richard Hartlage who also designed the Chihuly Garden and Glass. Very beautiful garden spaces as you walk through, he designed it so as things are dying off, other things are coming into bloom,” Turgeon said. "It's just a very cool park-like setting. You've got the woods, you've got the beach, almost 300 feet of waterfront, two mooring buoys, deep water mooring buoys on Blakely Harbor here. Two points of beach access."

"That fire pit is very unique it was designed by a local sculptor named Will Robinson and it's set up to where it looks straight out at the Seattle skyline."

So if east coast vibes in a Northwest setting sound good to you, your dream home is just a ferry ride away.

"The privacy, the location, is just a very cool spot."