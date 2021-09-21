Dreamy food and drinks at this quirky Fremont diner

Dreamland Bar & Diner has a dreamy atmosphere, delish diner food and tasty drinks.

SEATTLE — If you're looking for a dreamy place for delicious drinks and food and an atmosphere that just won't quit, Dreamland Bar & Diner in Fremont is an excellent option.

Dreamland opened in July 2021. Inside is the garden bar, which features a veritable jungle of plants surrounding the colorfully lit bar, and the outside features a wide patio complete with even more plants.

And let's talk about the food and drinks, shall we?

The photo above is the BIG DADDY CLUCK, baby. That's what the dish is called. A giant hunk of fried chicken with hot sauce, pickled jalapenos, slaw and bacon bits. Is this heaven? Not quite, but it's close.

Dreamland takes pride in their drinks, too. Their Tigersblood Margarita is a take on a classic slushy flavor, tiger blood.