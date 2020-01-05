Download Amazon Prime's new sci-fi comedy, Upload, this Friday

The show takes a techie look at the afterlife.

Upload / May 1 / Prime Video

It's a high-tech rom-com from the guy behind The Office and Parks and Recreation. The new show Upload is set in a near-future where people can cheat death by uploading their consciousness to a virtual world to live for eternity in paradise. Almost. The show drops on Amazon Prime Video the first of May.



Becoming / May 6 / Netflix

Want to get to know the most admired woman in America? The documentary, Becoming takes viewers behind the scenes of Michelle Obama's sold-out 34 city book tour. It will be released on Netflix May 6.



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker May 4 / Disney+