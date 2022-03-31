Take a whimsical and musical journey down the rabbit hole with Seattle's Cafe Nordo

The interactive cabaret and dinner experience is inspired by Alice in Wonderland. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Don't be late and miss your chance to experience the latest production from Seattle's Cafe Nordo. Down the Rabbit Hole takes audience members inside the mad and colorful world of Alice in Wonderland. The interactive cabaret features art installations created by local artists, after-hours karaoke, and a seasonal four-course tasting menu.

"We are literally talking to the local foragers about what's in season this week," said Executive Chef Erin Brindley. "All the food is inspired by Alice but it's super local, super seasonal, and super fresh."

The entire evening is hosted by the White Rabbit and brings guests along for a musical and immersive ride. Terry Podgorski is one of the creators behind the show.

"We started with Alice in Wonderland which is iconic beautiful work and bring it to life in a new and modern way," Podgorski said. "We want to give people an opportunity for full escapism and letting their imaginations run wild."