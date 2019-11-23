SEATTLE — Raised on James Brown, lead singer Anthony Briscoe combines his unique style and the emotional impact of Prince in his vocal expressions and proudly steals the spotlight with his ballet-trained dancing and yes of course his red skin jeans.

“If you are not sweating in the first song, you are doing it wrong,” said Anthony.

Psychedelic-jazz guitarist Nick Quiller dominates the fretboard with a limitless imagination that explores the soundscape from high to low.

“I was able to call some techniques and different approaches to integrate with the instrument,” said Nick.

Bassist Brandon Storms blends slap/pop bass lines with deep synth, and pitch bent solos that parallel guitar leads.

“We are producing a large if not a larger sound, next thing you know we are all grooving,” said Brandon.

Drummer Conrad Real glues together a foundation through impeccable groove and powerful chops, his finesse, intensity.

“When it comes to performing time, it’s always to be expected to celebrate like nobody else,” said Conrad.

The show, Band in Seattle, will bring a live performance of Down North on season six, adding personals interviews with band members.

Band in Seattle airs on Saturday night’s on KONG TV at 10:30 pm and on KING 5 on Sundays at 11:35 pm.

