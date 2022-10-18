Craving a doughnut? We've got a 'hole' lot of suggestions!

We've been to many doughnut shops over the years, so we thought we'd compile a list of some of them for you to conveniently reference. 😋🍩 #k5evening

SEATTLE — Over the years, Evening has highlighted amazing doughnut shops around the Pacific Northwest. We thought it would be fun to make a list of some of those places for you to keep on hand when you're craving the classic treat.

The doughnuts rock at this Westport Bakery

Little Richard’s Donuts was not named for the 1950s rock and roll singer. It was named for the founder.

“He was a local guy who started the business, not the rock star,” explained manager Debbie Howard.

But the doughnuts here do rock. Locals, fisherfolk and tourists have been lining up early to get ‘em here in Westport for five decades.

This Des Moines doughnut shop has little doughnuts with big personality

Everything about Mini the Dough-Nut is mini. Mini doughnuts, mini store in Des Moines, a mascot named Mini — but their personality is big.

Mini the Dough-Nut is run by Demone Gore and his family, in business since 2014. A former actor, Gore turned to doughnuts after auditions weren't paying the bills. Now, lucky for us, he slings mini doughnuts.

Garlic chili chicken doughnuts? They're real, and they're delicious!

A baker in Lynnwood is redefining the common doughnut.

Davis Vincent creates twists on old classics with his inventive menu, which includes flavors like vanilla maple blueberry, Bailey's, mimosa, rich java, lavender, taro and horchata.

He rotates the menu at his small shop, Zuri’s Donutz, every week.

"You never know what you're going to get. Every day is different,” he said. "You come in the doughnut shop, you get to experience something, you get to feel something. I want you to see something you've never seen. I want you to taste things that you've never tasted."

To that end, Vincent uses fresh and organic ingredients, all-natural coloring, and bakes the doughnuts to a slight crisp.

Picnic on Lake Union with Seattle Donut Boats

Ok, this isn't a doughnut you can eat, but you can eat doughnuts on it!

From the shape to the generally cute appearance, Seattle Donut Boats live up to their name.

"They are just a great way to gather up eight of your friends and head out and get a fantastic tour of Lake Union,” said co-owner and Chief Donut Officer John Fahey.

Popular in Europe, doughnut boats are new to Washington state. Seattle Donut Boat Co. is only the second business of its kind in the U.S.

You'll love the way these Puyallup doughnuts will make you feel

For more than 10 years Jack Yam and his wife Orn Chan have worked 12-hour days, seven days a week.

But you won't hear them complain. Not at Puyallup’s Happy Donuts.

“What makes you so happy?” we asked Yam.

“I don’t know,” he laughed.

Happy Donuts: it's a name that promises more than you might think a sweet treat can deliver. Until you talk to customers.

“The doughnuts are yummy yum. They're good,” said Kay Lang, a regular customer here.

It doesn’t take long before you realize doughnuts really do make people happy.

Classic desserts are transformed into doughnuts at Seattle shop

Bananas foster, Mexican hot chocolate, and s’mores are classic desserts you can now try in the form of doughnuts.

Half and Half Doughnuts on Capitol Hill combines traditional doughnut-making with modern flavor combinations.

"The idea is that we evoke memories of your childhood,” said co-founder Christine Cannon. "To kind of create a little magic for people when they come in."

Every doughnut is handcrafted from scratch, using primarily organic and non-GMO ingredients. The flavors may connect with the kid in you, but they’re made in a way grown-ups can appreciate.

This Woodinville cafe makes boba doughnuts and they've gone viral

Bobae Coffee & Tea in Woodinville is known for its high-quality bubble tea and colorful, delicious drinks — but recently, they've done something incredible. Something out of this world.

Two words.

"One day we got some Bismark doughnuts and we're like, what if we put boba in there?" co-owner Karma Lee said, laughing.

Dochi: The new Seattle doughnut spot that has fans lining up

In a tiny kitchen off Uwajimaya in Seattle’s International District, batter is frying, and toppings are flying at a frenetic pace in order to keep up with massive demand. This is a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Seattle's next big doughnut obsession: A mashup of Japanese and American culture that people are willing to wait in line for.

Seattle doughnut shop named one of the 'Best in America'

Not bad after just five months in business.

Regular customers like Daren Brantley aren't surprised.

"Conservatively, (I come in) two to three times a week," he said. "I have a problem."