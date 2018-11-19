Seattle — Sometimes, you don't want to cook on Thanksgiving. And that's okay! We don't judge.

But- we do suggest you figure out where and what you'll be eating instead. Might we recommend RN74 for a truly decadent Thanksgiving Day feast?

RN74 offers a three-course Thanksgiving meal for those who'd like to dine out rather than dine in.

Their roasted turkey comes with a sage crepinette, cranberry compote, and pommes puree.

Diners can choose from main dishes like Roasted Heritage Turkey, Maine Lobster Newburg, and Mediterranean Loup de Mer- also known as European bass.

Mediterranean Loup de Mer is one of RN74's Thanksgiving Day options.

RN74 also offers appetizers, such as Roasted Sunchoke Soup and Duck Pate En Croute. And no Thanksgiving meal is complete without dessert, of course.

Their Sugar Pie Pumpkin Cheesecake is a perfectly sweet end to the meal.

RN74 | 1433 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 | 206-456-7474

