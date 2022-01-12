Dolly Parton brings Christmas magic to the screen once again in new special

The iconic singer-songwriter is back with another Christmas special that she hopes will bring some magic to the world. #k5evening

A new movie musical, “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas,” debuts on NBC tonight, Dec. 1, so it was only fitting our interview with her would begin with a bit of wonder.

“So, 15 minutes before our interview started, it started snowing here near downtown Seattle,” Evening’s Angela Poe Russell said, much to Dolly’s delight.

Serendipitous because her new Christmas special highlights her deep desire for some winter magic.

“I love the holidays and a big part of it is hoping it's going to snow,” Dolly said. “And so, I just love that magic world of things that happen out there in the universe and to think that rain can turn to white snow and just make everything beautiful. Nothing to me more beautiful than the first big snow.”

But with this new special, she's also hoping for something else. And she's teamed up with some famous friends to make it happen. From Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus, to Jimmy Fallon and Jimmie Allen.

Dolly isn't new to Christmas specials, but this one is unique. It's about the making of a network special. A behind the scenes look at what it takes, while still telling a Christmas story

“So we did a show within a show showing what it's like to really put a show together, which allowed for a lot of comedy, a lot of fun, a lot of excitement, a lot of drama, and a lot of great songs and meaningful things,” she said.

And perhaps most meaningful — the setting. The musical takes place in her home state — at Dollywood in Tennessee

“Our theme park, which is like a movie set, we have some of everything on the park,” Dolly said. “A lot of great dancers, singers, musicians.”

Dolly said this show is from the heart, and that includes a nod to her Imagination Library, which has donated more than 184 million books to kids around the world. It's part of why she won a 100-million-dollar award from Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos.

“So, when you found out, that you were going to win 100 million dollars for charity did you just fall on the floor?” Angela asked.

“I did,” Dolly replied. “I cried on the phone with Jeff Bezos just thinking what all could be done for so many needy causes and people.”

But right now, Dolly is focused on this opportunity.

And magic for Dolly in this sense doesn't have to do with snowfall, but with the hearts she's hoping to help lift up, for the holidays and beyond.