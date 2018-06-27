Her words read like lofty prose.

Marvin put his nose to work when he came across a neighbor's bounty of new blooms.

A walkabout wordsmith is plying her trade on the sidewalks of Seattle.

Her squirrel senses tingled as she kept her eyes on the tree canopy.

She's a master of detail. And the wagging tail.

His majestic flag of a tail whipped in the wind as he nosed his way around the neighborhood.

Jesse Zarwell is a professional dog walker with the pet services company, Little Furry Things.

"Pure love and joy all day long," Jesse says.

"She is happy," company owner Jill Seward adds. "She's just super happy to be out there walking the pets."

But Jesse doesn't just provide fresh air and exercise to her pampered pooches. She also keeps their owners up to date with photos and text from their outings.

"Because everybody wants to know what their dog is doing during the day," says Jesse.

We're talking Pulitzer Prize-level text.

He was a hydrant inspector extraordinaire.

"I'm expressive," Jesse laughs, "and a little too loquacious."

Her outrageously descriptive doggie blogs feature all the hits.

"All the very exciting things that can happen in a day," Jesse explains. "If they find a ball, a stick."

You'd think this walker with a way with words would be working on the next great American novel. No need. She's already writing it, one walk at a time.

"She loves what she's doing," Jill says.

Jesse agrees.

"I get to be with dogs all day? Are you kidding me? I just love animals and I think they're just the best thing ever on the planet."

