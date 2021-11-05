Dog-friendly travel to Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan is the perfect fall destination for you and your pooch. #k5evening

CHELAN, Wash. — If you're setting out on a Lake Chelan family vacation with the furriest member of your family, you have plenty of options.

"We're worth the drive," said Kari Sorensen, owner of family-run Blueberry Hills Farms in Manson.

It's a place where they don't just welcome dogs, they treat them.

"We give them the frozen marrow bones," Sorensen said, "That keeps them busy."

There's a little something for humans, too, including the best eggs Benedict you'll ever taste, fresh fruit pies, and a prime rib French dip.

"Which is a '400-mile French dip' for a reason. People drive over and back for the day just to have it," Sorensen said.

It's an all-day menu, so you can enjoy the eggs Benedict for lunch and the French dip for breakfast.

Whaley's General Store in downtown Chelan has one of the best selections of pet fashions, toys, and treats anywhere.

Owner Jana Crawford said, "It sort of started in the corner in the back of the store and it's kind of grown to the whole length of my store now."

From safety wear, like doggie floatation devices, to seasonal gifts, Whaley's has offerings for every occasion.

There's something for dog's best friend, too. Try on a "Dog Mom" hoodie while you're there, or pick up a gift for the favorite human in your life.

When it's time to give yourself a treat, make a stop at Chelan's Vin du Lac Winery and Bistro.

Owner Larry Lehmbecker said, "Come here, bring your kids, bring your dogs, kick back on the patio or the lawn, hang out for awhile."

The wine is award-worthy, and so is the service. For humans and their pet friends, who are served up fresh bowls of water and tasty treats.

"We are fully prepared to take care of your pooches," Lehmbecker said.

After a full day of fun, turn in at dog-friendly Lakeside Lodge and Suites.

"We like dogs," said owner Tom Gormley.

One-third of the rooms are available for guests with pets.

Gormley said, "Our pet rooms are just as nice as the rest of our property."

Dog-friendly Lakeside Park is right out back. The hotel staff is pretty dog-friendly, too.

"We're glad you're here," Gormley said, "We'll take care of you."