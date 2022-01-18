6 ways to enjoy a date with your dog in Western Washington

From walking to diving to drinking "beer," there are lots of options for fun with furry friends in the Puget Sound. #k5evening

SEATTLE — January is “Walk Your Dog” month, so here are six local ways to get outside and bond with your furry friends!

Marina Beach Park in Edmonds

Set right next to the water, the designated off-leash area allows dogs to run - and swim - free. It's one of the few Puget Sound public beaches open to dogs. If tidal rock is too much for delicate paws, there's also a more traditional dog park setting to enjoy (and plenty of parking for humans)



Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood

Dogs can sprint for miles on 22 acres of fenced-off grassy space at this South Sound dog park. Volunteers work as “monitors,” helping make sure all the dogs get along. There's also a separate fenced area for smaller breeds.





Seabrook on Washington’s coast

This picturesque community is has practically adopted "dog friendly" as its slogan. In town, many of the small businesses allow dogs - and so do roughly half of the vacation rentals. But the real draw is the endless sandy beach, ideal for racing and zoomies.

Brown Dog University in Gig Harbor

For high-energy types who need more than a walk, try diving! Brown Dog University in Gig Harbor trains dogs to dive competitively off docks (or, just for fun.) There's no experience required to sign up - dogs simply need to be at least six months old and able to swim.





Bowser Beer from Des Moines

You can buy your pal a beer thanks to the invention of a Des Moines dog mom. Bowser Beer is a meaty, savory, alcohol-free broth with lots of Vitamin B for shiny coats. You can order one on a dog date at Norm's Eatery and Ale House in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood. It's also for sale in stores and online.