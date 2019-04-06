SEATTLE — Children brought their favorite pets to the KING 5 studios and Evening's Jim Dever learned all about them.

Neve introduced us to her cat named Zane.

Jim: Does he have any superpowers?

Neve: Um, probably laziness.

Jim: That's my superpower, too.

Neela told us about her little dog, Nori.

Jim: Does he do any tricks?

Neela: He pees inside.

Chloe's friend, Mustard, came in a fishbowl.

Chloe: Cats live 9 lives.

Jim: How many lives do fish have?

Chloe: They just die.

Emerson and Harper told us about their three-legged cat, Monkey.

Jim: What is Monkey scared of?

Emerson: She hates the vet now.

Jim: Well, yeah, because he took her leg. And did not give it back, apparently.

Some of the children who joined us are courtesy of TCM Models and Talent.