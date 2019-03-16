RENTON, Wash. — Team Evening jumped into a BMW X1 from the Seattle based rideshare service, ReachNow and headed over to Urban Sprouts, a boutique plant shop in Downtown Renton.

Kim loves puns! She's in her happy place.

"If it's fun and plant related .. we do it," says owner Jen Sterns. She says the plant-averse should have no fear. This is the place to get beyond your fears, "When people come in here they are historically plant-killers, but this is a no-shame zone."

The interior of Urban Sprouts is brimming with green life.

The inside of the shop feels like an urban oasis with multi varieties of plants overflowing shelves, ladders, and table tops. It's full of terrariums, cactus gardens, and unconventional displays to inspire how you might incorporate plants into your own living spaces. It's a get-your-hands-dirty kind of place, and they encourage their customers to do just that.

One of their unique offerings is subscription services like the "Air Plant of the Month Club", where they'll ship you a new Tillandsia to love each month. They also have a cactus version and plan on expanding to curated boxes delightful items for the plant-obsessed to unbox each month.

On our field trip, we took a class on creating our own hanging moss-ball gardens called Kokedama. Otherwise known as Japanese string gardens they are moss-covered spheres that plants can grow in. You can hang from the ceiling by strings, or set them in a dish of water. Urban Sprouts says they are easy to care for by just soaking the whole sphere in water every 1-2 weeks depending on the plant. The Kokedama class fees cover all the costs for making up to 3 spheres.

At Urban Sprouts, you can take classes to make your terrarium, or just be inspired by those decorating the shop.

This class is only one of many classes taught at Urban Sprouts. You can learn to plant mini cactus gardens, terrariums, or even "Living Art" succulent frames you can hang on the wall. If you aren't ready to take the plunge with plants, they also offer jar candle making or baths salts & scrubs workshops.

Urban Sprouts, 724 South 3rd Street B, Renton, WA 98057

