Feeling crafty? Try a DIY leather making kit from Orcas Island

The family-owned business features ornaments, wallets, clutches and cross body bags

ORCAS, Wash. — An Orcas Island small business sells leather wallets, clutches and crossbody bags crafted by hand, by you .

Family-run company Orcas Island Leather offers DIY leather-making kits.

Owner Mindy Sonshine promises it’s not as hard as it sounds.

"I don't do traditional leather crafting, that was my husband,” she said. “He pounded the holes and cut with sharp knives, and that terrifies me. I'm not that crafty."

The kits include precision cut pieces of leather, pre-cut holes and pre-installed hardware.

"All you have to do is thread a needle and put them through the holes. It's practically paint-by-number for leather,” Sonshine said. "I have twins who are 12 years old and they hand-sewed all of our wallet prototypes themselves. So it really showed me, everyone really can do this."

The kits run from $29 - $149, which Sonshine said is about 1/4 of what the finished goods would sell for in a retail environment.

