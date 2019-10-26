SEATTLE — Originating in India, Diwali is a celebration of good over evil and light over darkness, "And light is a metaphor for knowledge and consciousness," said Latha Sambamurti, the artistic director of Seattle Center's Diwali celebration.

She told us that this holiday, by far, is the most festive time of the year for Hindus and people of other faiths.

"If you come to India during Diwali time, it will be so illuminated -- it will be bright and beautiful. And you can see the happiness on the faces of the people celebrating Diwali together, as family, with friends and with community."

In the PNW, celebrations like the one at Seattle center feature dancing, food and fun. On Oct. 26, world-renowned dancer and choreographer Moria Chappell will be a highlight in the packed entertainment schedule. They will also present 8 classical dance forms of India and various folk dances.

Whatever way you choose to celebrate, Happy Diwali!

Diwali: Lights of India gets started at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Seattle Center Armory. The event is free to the public.

