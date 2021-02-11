Mickey, Minnie, Moana and more return to the Northwest

See Disney on Ice presents Dream Big at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett Nov. 4-7. #k5evening

Disney On Ice is making its way back to the Northwest!

"Dream Big" features Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney tales through world-class figure skating. Performances in Washington take place Nov. 4 through 7 at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

“Once the lights come on and the curtains come up, it really touches your heart,” said David Faria from Disney On Ice.

During the show, audiences will be transported to new and familiar worlds in a truly unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

“We have classic stories but we also have modern stories," David said. "You are not just watching Disney on Ice, you are really part of it.”