KENT, Wash. — The phrase "on ice" generally means to put something on hold. But when Disney's on ice, there are no holds barred, especially during the latest incarnation "Disney on Ice Presents: Mickey's Search Party." Performers are not just on the ice, they're on poles, ropes, sailboats, and a hoverboard.

"Oh yeah, you can do some spins too. You can do a lotta stuff. We specifically modified real hoverboards for the ice," says Flo Valera from France who plays Kristoff during the "Frozen" scenes.

Canadian Melodee Clysdale plays a pirate, a napkin, a seahorse and an acrobat who climbs up and dangles from a "Spanish" web: "It's quite a difficult thing. It needs a lot of strength for this particular move. Any wrong move and it's a long way down."

The show is a new adventure that does also include the requisite world-class skating. In addition to the acrobatics, Miguel from "Coco" makes his Disney on Ice debut. Fans will see Moana, Elsa, and Belle too as they help Mickey follow Captain Hook's treasure map to find Tinker Bell.

All the skating and spinning and soaring through the air is in full-costume. Mekall Ryan from Utah is a "Magic Maker." She also helps backstage during quick change-outs, which could get crazy? "You would think so. But we're all very trained to do what we're expected to do in our show. And we've all practiced countless hours."

The outfits are sparkly and colorful and spectacular. The skirts for the "Coco" scene weigh seven pounds. "We give our performers a lotta time to get accustomed to the weight of the costume and the movement," Ryan says. She adds that the weight makes them flow authentically to create the Disney magic...on ice.

There are three shows Saturday and Sunday and one more Monday night at Kent's ShoWare Center. Then they move on to Everett's Angel of the Winds Arena November 7-10.

