KENT, Wash. — Strong young women shape the story of Dare to Dream, the newest Disney on Ice adventure.

Courageous Polynesian teenager, Moana, is featured on ice for the very first time, co-starring with four other fierce Disney females. Moana is played by skater Marie Hanford, whose sister, Tosha, is also part of the show, taking on the role of Anna from 'Frozen.'

"Oh, It's awesome," Hanford says. "You miss your family a bit and you miss that family connection. But it's great because she gets to tour around with me, as well."

As a child, skater Jared Moss of Fife started out skating with future Olympian, Apolo Ohno, who he thinks would fare well in a Disney On Ice show.

Moss says, "If he could be a character that was going very fast, I think he would do just fine."

The show features plenty of Disney's biggest musical numbers, which may have you singing along.

"There's times in the show where you can hear the audience singing louder than the track that's playing through the speakers," Moss says. "It kind of takes you back a little bit. And it almost makes me feel like I'm the audience and I'm witnessing this performance. So it's a very special moment."

Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream is currently playing at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. It runs November 8-11 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

