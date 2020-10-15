Love Disney and cookies? You'll want to know about this event

Jenny Cookies in Lake Stevens baking up some magic this weekend

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Disneyland may be closed, but this Saturday October 17th a bakery in Lake Stevens will be 'the happiest place on earth'.

Jenny Cookies Bake Shop is hosting a Bibbidy Bobbidy BOO celebration with treats inspired by you-know-where, like churro flavored cupcakes and sugar cookies with a Halloween theme and that familiar mouse-eared shape.

Visitors will also get a first look at a new truck that'll bring Jenny Cookies to other communities soon.

The bakery opens at 10, costumes in the socially distanced cookie line are encouraged, as well as masks. Last time this event was held, the line went around the block, but nobody minded because some favorite characters showed up to keep the crowds entertained until they got their treats – this year characters from Enchanting Events will be on site from 12 – 3. Also, pre orders are available until Oct. 15th.