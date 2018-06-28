There's always something new to find at the Discovery Shop in West Seattle.

It's one of more than 60 upscale thrift stores across the country run by the American Cancer Society.

Everything here, from the art to the designer clothes and jewelry, has been donated. It not only gives the items new life, but hopefully saves a life.

Every purchase made at the Discovery Shop supports the research and work done by the American Cancer Society. It's that mission that keeps longtime volunteer Jacque Allen coming back. She, like so many, has been personally affect by the disease.

"I volunteer here to honor my husband who passed away eight years ago and I'm also a cancer survivor," said Allen. "It's very important to me that they come up with a cure for cancer at some point. Maybe not in my lifetime, but hopefully one of these days."

The Discovery Shop is staffed by volunteers and they need more. They're looking for people available during day to help sort and price items or assist customers.

American Cancer Society Discover Shop, 4535 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

