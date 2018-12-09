Puyallup, WASH — Along with the screams coming from the big rides, the shouts from the barkers, there's another kind of roar at the Washington State Fair.

There are some very loud sounds coming from the 'Discover the Dinosaurs' exhibit, featuring nearly a dozen life-like, animatronic dinosaurs.

“It's supposed to be educational as well as an exhibit to show the creatures in their natural habitat,” says manager Bill Halpin.

Creatures like the T. Rex had the strongest bite and quite possibly the loudest roar of any land animal ever. Though some local boys are giving that old dino a run for the money.

Gerard Meggs is an especially good roarer.

“He's three going on four and he loves dinosaurs and dragons,” says his mom, Michelle Meggs.

I'm helping Professor Meggs on a dinosaur dig. It’s a very intricate exercise involving brushes.

“What do you like about T.Rex?” I asked him.

“It can roar very loud.”

“These dinosaurs keep getting better every time,” says Halpin. “The way they blinking their eyes, their movements are all more life like.”

Among the hands-on exhibits, there's a bone scanner. Just keep in mind when you take something from a T. Rex, he'll probably want it back

