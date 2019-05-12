SEATTLE — For anyone who prefers savory foods over sweets, there’s a dream dessert available in the Central District.



It’s called the Dinner Cake – a starchy extravaganza, made with traditional side dishes, layered and baked to perfection inside Raised Doughnuts.

Owner and pastry chef Mi Kim expanded her brand to include cakes earlier this year. Most of them are sweet. But she likes to take chances.

"Once you make one good thing in this industry, you have to keep making it over and over again. So I wanted to keep our sanity by always having fun and keeping that creative aspect in baking,” she said.

Dinner Cake is sold whole and by-the-slice for a limited time in the Central District.

Kim Holcomb

The Dinner Cake seemed a perfect way to celebrate the holidays.

It starts with a layer of honey butter cornbread. Then Kim adds a layer of macaroni and cheese (made from scratch) and a layer of house made mashed potatoes. She also “ices” the cake with potatoes and tops it off with a generous drizzle of gravy.



It quickly became a customer favorite.

"At first, it's shock of course. But once you realize what's in it, it's all basic stuff and people love it,” she said. “And once you try it, you're just that much more sold."



One Dinner Cake can feed more than a dozen people. It’s available through special orders, and on select weekends it’s also sold by the slice at Raised Doughnuts.

Follow the Raised Cakes Instagram account for updated sales schedules.

