Bothell — Russell Lowell is a superstar chef who prefers to remain behind the scenes. He's acted as a personal chef for many a rock star, sports star and business star- but you don't have to be a star to enjoy his food. Just head to Russell's Restaurant.
Russell's Restaurant is housed in an 1920s renovated dairy barn. The first floor of the restaurant is a cozy area with fireplaces and wine racks- but one floor above is the massive barn, perfect for weddings and events.
When you're at the restaurant, you can sip artful cocktails- or choose from their wide selection of wine.
Russell serves classic dishes with a gourmet twist. Duck, pan-seared scallops, filet mignon- and their dessert is just as fabulous. Whether you're looking for creme brulee or cheesecake, Russell''s Restaurant serves up a lovely dessert.
Russell's Restaurant is a unique hidden gem in Bothell. It's the perfect place to go for a truly delicious dinner by a very talented chef.
Russell's Restaurant | 3305 Monte Villa Parkway | 425-892-8492
