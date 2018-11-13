Bothell — Russell Lowell is a superstar chef who prefers to remain behind the scenes. He's acted as a personal chef for many a rock star, sports star and business star- but you don't have to be a star to enjoy his food. Just head to Russell's Restaurant.

Russell's serves classics like duck, filet mignon and more.

Russell's Restaurant is housed in an 1920s renovated dairy barn. The first floor of the restaurant is a cozy area with fireplaces and wine racks- but one floor above is the massive barn, perfect for weddings and events.

When you're at the restaurant, you can sip artful cocktails- or choose from their wide selection of wine.

Siddle up to the bar and enjoy crafted cocktails and local wines.

Russell serves classic dishes with a gourmet twist. Duck, pan-seared scallops, filet mignon- and their dessert is just as fabulous. Whether you're looking for creme brulee or cheesecake, Russell''s Restaurant serves up a lovely dessert.

This is Russell's cheesecake, but he lent it to us for the show.

Russell's Restaurant is a unique hidden gem in Bothell. It's the perfect place to go for a truly delicious dinner by a very talented chef.

Russell's Restaurant | 3305 Monte Villa Parkway | 425-892-8492

