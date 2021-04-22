Different name but the same vibe and friendships, the Tacoma spot that you cannot miss

Tami’s in Tacoma has similar atmosphere of a beloved T-Town pub – 5 Star Dive Bars.

TACOMA, Wash. — Locals call Tami’s the new version of the now close 48th Street Pub & Grill from Tacoma, the same bar that entertained resident for decades with great specials, unique events, cheap drinks, and acceptance for anyone that came and visit.

After owner Tami lost her pub, many regulars express support and need of having a similar spot in the neighborhood. That’s when she decided risked all and open a new place that honored the 48th Street Pub, she call it Tami’s in Tacoma.

“This is the up graded model of the 48th is what I call it” said costumer Rich Reynolds.

“We been really fortuned must of our regulars came back, she is not just for the business but she is for the staff” said bartender Melissa Clark.

Tami’s offers an informal dining experience for those who are allergic to jackets and ties, a food menu that is a crowd pleaser, great drinks, and a friendly atmosphere. It's a place that you do not want to miss in Tacoma.

Happy Hour is from Monday through Friday 3pm to 6pm and you can crazy deals as low as $2.

$2 Tall Boys.

$3.50 for well drinks.

$2.50 for Domestic draft beers

$4.50 for Seltzers.

The food menu has many of options as well, like the Yakimonster Pizza full toppings of Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, olive, green pepper, and onion. On a Cauliflower crust if requested.

When it comes to entertainment this bar has a pool table, flat screen TVs and a calendar that pretty much has something for everyone every day. Rock and Roll Bingo, Karaoke on Fridays, NFL nights, and even Pajama Party nights are just a few of the favorites.

“You can call it neighborhood bar, dive bar, second living room, whatever you feel when you come here is what this place is.”