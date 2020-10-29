Seattle filmmaker stages her own father's 'death'

Netflix documentary explores mortality with a mix of heart and humor.

SEATTLE — How does a daughter say goodbye? That's the question filmmaker Kirsten Johnson explores in the new Netflix documentary 'Dick Johnson Is Dead.'

"Instead of pushing him out of the picture, how can we bring him to the center of the picture?" Johnson said.

The Dick Johnson in question is Kirsten's dad, a retired Seattle psychiatrist. And he is very much alive. But with a dementia diagnosis putting his life's final act into sharp focus, the filmmaker decides she will 'kill' Dad herself, using stuntmen and special effects.

"He was all-in," she said.

Then something beautiful happens. She brings him back.

Johnson said, "The reason to 'kill' Dad is if you kill him then you can hug him when he comes back to life again."

Part whimsical fantasy, part brutal reality, 'Dick Johnson Is Dead' is like no movie you've ever seen before.

"In some ways, cinema allowed us to rebuild him," Johnson said, "We could edit him back together."

This is not the family's first bout with the cruelties of memory loss. Kirsten's mother died from Alzheimer's a few years ago.

"When I first started the project," she said, "I was not fully admitting to myself that he had dementia, too, because it just seemed too unfair. I've already done it with my mom. I don't want to do it again."

With her father the director has, in some small way, taken control of the process, even staging Dick's funeral at a Green Lake church while he's still here to see it.

"Several of Dad's friends really needed to talk about it quite a bit, and then they decided to come and they were really happy they did," she said. "It was so profound, so real. Every one of his friends truly 'went' there."

His daughter may not be able to keep him alive forever. But Dick Johnson can never really die as long as he lives in the hearts of those who love him.