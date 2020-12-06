Indulge your pizza craving with Detroit-style pie in Ballard

Neighborhood restaurant Sunny Hill is now open for takeout.

SEATTLE — Looking for a new takeout pizza option? Try a pie inspired by the Windy City.

Sunny Hill in Ballard specializes in Detroit-style pizza.

Classically baked in hefty pans made by auto manufacturers, the pizzas are rectangular and feature thick crusts, lots of cheese and a chunky tomato sauce.

Sunny Hill also makes round pies, using as many local ingredients as possible - including flour from Eastern Washington.



The takeout menu also features the popular Sunny Burger with umami ketchup, slow-braised meatballs, asparagus and chickpea salad, and roasted broccoli with sumac and tahini.

Sunny Hill was about 85% complete when the stay-at-home order went into effect, so co-owner Jason Stoneburner said he either needed to walk away completely or make a go of it. He chose the tougher route, and opened during the pandemic.



"You know, restaurant folks are fighters,” he said. “I had just closed three restaurants, two in Ballard and one in Kenmore. So I felt like I kind of needed to forge on."

Customers are glad he did – the online order slots often sell-out.

Sunny Hill is located at NW 32nd and NW 85th in Ballard, above Golden Gardens.