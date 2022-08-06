Destination Remote: 7 of the most isolated places in Washington state

It's hard to get to. It's dusty. Harbormaster Barb may chase you off. But once you're in on Hat Island , you may never want to be out. Four miles of beach, a marina leads to the yacht club that's just down the hill from the most affordable country club in the country.

Its official name is Gedney Island. But locals call it "Hat" because it looks like a baseball cap from the water. And in the 1960s, they called it "The Riviera of the Northwest." Plans for a restaurant, an airfield, a swimming pool, a theater, a golf course, and even a boatel were in the works.

To this day, the just 50 year-round residents love the place for its privacy and proximity. You can see it from Everett, from which the Hat Island Ferry runs on weekends.