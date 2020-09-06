Artist paints tribute to George Floyd in White Center

Artist Desmond Hansen puts portraits on signal boxes & says this is his most important work.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Artist Desmond Hansen doesn't pretend to know the same kind of pain.

“I don't want any benefit from this.”

But he wants to reach out to a community in grief.

“For me, this is the most important venue. It feels good that it's touching people.”

He's painted many portraits on local signal boxes. But this one is different.

“This box is probably the most important box I've ever painted.”

The box in White Center at the corner of Roxbury and 16th has a small shrine growing in front of it. It’s a portrait of George Floyd.

Desmond hopes that by capturing the essence of one man's face - a face now synonymous with a movement, he'll remind us all of the value of life.

“This box is me reacting to what I saw. And know that people need to remember this person.”

A Black life that mattered.