Visit the Des Moines nursery that's been growing since 1907

DES MOINES, Wash. — A nursery in Des Moines is the last remaining business of a bygone Northwest town.

Zenith Holland Nursery first operated as growing facility in 1907.

"This was the town of Zenith, it actually had its own zip code and post office,” said nursery own Lyn Robinson. “So this really was part of Pacific Northwest history."

Perched on the hill off Marine View Drive, the small facility produced flowers and cucumbers for Pike Place Market and Alaska. A subsequent owner named it Zenith Holland to reflect his Dutch roots.

Robinson began working at the nursery in college, but admits she had no gardening experience and couldn't identify a geranium.

"Like anything, you learn. You learn in doing it, you don't learn in textbooks,” Robinson said. "It eventually grew on me, then the opportunity came up to buy it, so I had to buy it."

Robinson was just 22 years old and a budding entrepreneur who thought it would be the first of many small business she'd run. In the more than 40 years since, the nursery has become her life.

"I'm part farmer, part florist, and entrepreneur, and problem solver,” Robinson said. "And so, there's so many different things going on, you never get bored with it because you're never finished with any one thing."

In the 1980's, Des Moines annexed Zenith and the nursery's namesake became an homage to the past.

The original greenhouse remains on the property - it's the gift shop now – but Robinson also added 10 more and expanded the nursery to more than two acres.

There are trees, plants, shrubs and flowers at reasonable prices for every season. A knowledgeable staff is also on-hand to help gardeners choose wisely – including Robinson, who still works virtually every day of the week.

"I get to be with my dogs, and I get to hire the people I really like,” Robinson said. "I think about retirement sometimes and I'm not really sure - I don't know that I'll ever really retire."

New customers may be surprised by the location – it’s in the middle of a residential area.

"We're kind of off the beaten path. You don't know, when you drive up Marine View Drive what's back here,” Robinson said. “People come in all the time and go, ‘I had no idea! When did this happen?’"

Despite outlasting two world wars, a global pandemic, and the town it's named for, Zenith Holland is still a treasure hidden in plain sight. But Robinson said it’s ready to be discovered by the next generation of gardeners, over the next century.

“I may not be the one to do it, but my grandchildren work here so maybe they will,” Robinson said, smiling.

Fall is an ideal season for planting, and Robinson is holding big sales through September. All sizes of perennials are 25% off and indoor and outdoor pottery is 30% off.

There is also a progressive sale for trees and shrubs – 20% off through September and up to 50% off by the end of October.