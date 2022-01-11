Catch the Broadway show 'Jagged Little Pill' touring the country - What's Up This Week

The production won two Tony Awards. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Dave Mathews Band / Nov. 4 / Climate Pledge Arena

It's a concert in the city where the lead singer resides. The Dave Mathews Band will be performing a rare Seattle show tomorrow night at Climate Pledge Arena.



Bret Mckenzie / Nov. 4 / Neptune Theatre

He's half the team of "Flight of the Conchords." Oscar winning composer and funny man Bret Mckenzie will be bringing his clever songs to the Neptune Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 5th.



Seattle Kraken / Nov. 8 / Climate Pledge Arena

Don't look now but the Seattle Kraken have a winning record! You can cheer them on in person when they drop the puck against the Nashville Predators Tuesday night at the Pledge.



Jagged Little Pill / Nov. 8 - 13 / Paramount Theatre