Catch the Broadway show 'Jagged Little Pill' touring the country - What's Up This Week

SEATTLE — Dave Mathews Band / Nov. 4 / Climate Pledge Arena
It's a concert in the city where the lead singer resides. The Dave Mathews Band will be performing a rare Seattle show tomorrow night at Climate Pledge Arena.
Bret Mckenzie / Nov. 4 / Neptune Theatre
He's half the team of "Flight of the Conchords." Oscar winning composer and funny man Bret Mckenzie will be bringing his clever songs to the Neptune Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 5th.
Seattle Kraken / Nov. 8 / Climate Pledge Arena
Don't look now but the Seattle Kraken have a winning record! You can cheer them on in person when they drop the puck against the Nashville Predators Tuesday night at the Pledge.
Jagged Little Pill / Nov. 8 - 13 / Paramount Theatre
It's a musical based on one of the biggest albums of all time. The Tony award winning show "Jagged Little Pill" is inspired by the music of Alanis Morissette debut album that sold over 33 million copies world wide. It runs Nov. 8th to the 13th at the Paramount Theatre.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.