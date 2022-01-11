x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Catch the Broadway show 'Jagged Little Pill' touring the country - What's Up This Week

The production won two Tony Awards. #k5evening

More Videos

SEATTLE — Dave Mathews Band / Nov. 4 / Climate Pledge Arena

It's a concert in the city where the lead singer resides. The Dave Mathews Band will be performing a rare Seattle show tomorrow night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Bret Mckenzie / Nov. 4 / Neptune Theatre 

He's half the team of  "Flight of the Conchords." Oscar winning composer and funny man Bret Mckenzie will be bringing his clever songs to the Neptune Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 5th.

Seattle Kraken / Nov. 8 / Climate Pledge Arena 

Don't look now but the Seattle Kraken have a winning record! You can cheer them on in person when they drop the puck against the Nashville Predators Tuesday night at the Pledge.

Jagged Little Pill / Nov. 8 - 13 / Paramount Theatre

It's a musical based on one of the biggest albums of all time. The Tony award winning show "Jagged Little Pill" is inspired by the music of Alanis Morissette debut album that sold over 33 million copies world wide. It runs Nov. 8th to the 13th at the Paramount Theatre

More Videos

RELATED: Disney On Ice is back in the Northwest with an interactive experience for all ages

RELATED: Climate Pledge Arena's Executive Chef Molly De Mers opens new burger joint in arena

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out