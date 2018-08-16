Darrington, Wash. — Up north is a rustic bar where loggers mingle with tourists. The Red Top Tavern in Darrington, WA has been serving up tasty beverages since 1935. On a clear day, you can see a spectacular view of Whitehorse Mountain.

"There's live entertainment around here--we have horseshoe slingin,' shuffleboard, a pool table...an old school video game here, and karaoke on Saturday nights draws in a big crowd," said bartender Jason Hunt.

Happy hour is daily from 3 to 6. The typical well drink is four dollars, beers are as low as $2.75, and popcorn is free.

"I have a signature drink, and it's about the most popular mixed drink in here," said Hunt. "It's called the 'Juicy J.' It's Seagram's watermelon vodka, triple sec, which is an orange flavor, orange juice and a splash of cranberry juice. It basically tastes like a Jolly Rancher."

When you visit the bar, be sure to take some time to look at the unique decor and photographs on the walls, as they tell the story of Darrington.

"This is the kind of place where not only everyone knows everybody's business, as you can imagine, but they also look out for each other as well," said Hunt. "The best thing I ever did for myself was move to Darrington."

Red Top Tavern, 1020 Darrington St, Darrington, WA 98241

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING