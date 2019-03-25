TACOMA, Wash. — Danny DeVito’s longtime stardom inspires weird fan tributes – including one based in Tacoma – and he heartily approves.

“Very nice, I like it,” he said. “I love these things."

In January 2018, Emily Longest organized a Danny DeVito egg hunt in the City of Destiny.

She was inspired by a line his character delivered on the television show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: “Can I offer you a nice egg in this trying time?”

Longest hid hard-boiled eggs covered with stickers of DeVito’s face around Tacoma. Her hope was that people would find them and feel happy.

It was one of several recent unusual fan tributes to the 74-year-old actor.

A teenager from Pennsylvania used a cardboard cut-out of DeVito as her prom date. And a DeVito shrine was discovered in a room on the SUNY Purchase campus.

"I love being taken to prom and people building shrines for me and egg hunts,” DeVito said. “I just heard one the other day that was good – there was a kid who was going to replace every picture in his mom's house with a picture of me for April Fool's. He’s been working on it for a while. He probably won't hear this – actually, he probably lives in Tacoma (laughs) I hate to blow his cover. But I love those kinds of things."

DeVito next appears as a circus ringmaster in Disney’s re-imagined version of Dumbo, out in theaters March 29.