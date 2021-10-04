Grammy nominated banjo virtuoso Danny Barnes calls Washington home

His friend Dave Matthews lent a hand on Barnes' latest album

PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — Danny Barnes had already been up a few hours, meditating in the dark, when I met him and his rat terrier Lewis taking a walk on a beach at sunrise. This is the banjo master’s favorite time of the day.

“They call it the ambrosial hours,” he says. “Right before the sun comes up when the night mixes with the day. I find it to be a very creative time and an energizing time and a beautiful time.”

Barnes has been called the world's greatest banjo player by fellow musicians, but this Texas native, who's lived on the Olympic Peninsula since the late 90's, is by no means the most famous.



“I kind of consider myself to be a bit of an outsider and like really underground,” he says.

Barnes grew up in a family that idolized country music stars.

“They spoke of them in the house like they were talking about Moses and Noah or something out of the Old Testament,” he says.

He began playing the banjo at ten, inspired by John Hartford. By the 90’s he was touring the country as a member of the Bad Livers. They played bluegrass with a punk mindset. When he does solo shows, Barnes might use electronics to make his banjo soar like a lead guitar.

“To know about what I'm doing, you gotta really know about music and I kind of prefer it that way,” he says.

But audiences are catching up with Barnes, whose experimental playing earned him the Steve Martin Prize in 2015. It came with a check for $50 thousand.



“It's like wow I can't believe it, you know?” he says. “I was shocked.”



If Danny Barnes was ever going to break through in a big way, it was likely going to happen in 2020.

At the start of the year, a nearly unrecognizable Dave Matthews was wandering around Seattle looking a little down and out. It was all part of a music video for "Hey Man".

“He's an amazing actor,” says Barnes, who co-stars with Matthews in the video. “You can tell what he's thinking just by looking at him.”



"Hey Man" is a song from Man On Fire, an album Barnes made with Matthews, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and others.

"It's kinda like my big statement was this record you know," he says.

Grammy voters eventually did discover it. Barnes received a nomination for Best Bluegrass Album. But 2020, as we all know, was cursed.



“It was super depressing really and intense,” says Barnes. "I think the same week that that record came out the pandemic hit where they shut everything down."



Stuck at home, Barnes relied on a new talent to pass the time and earn some money: drawing cartoons.



“This one's called “Lester Flatt Screen”, he says, pointing to a drawing of the bluegrass musician holding a large television.

“I like to play with people’s names,” Barnes says.



His drawings sell on Etsy for between $20 and $60. Like the songs he often records at home, they are done quickly, in the moment. Barnes says he has never run out of ideas, and he has a peculiar theory why.

“I got hit in the head really hard when I was a kid,” he says. “I flew out of a car window and I broke my neck in two places and I had this traumatic brain injury. For some reason I just have a lot of little ideas. I constantly have a lot of ideas of ways to make stuff.”