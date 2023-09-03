The dance studio on Beacon Hill where kids can express themselves

The Beacon is a new creation from Massive Monkees, a Seattle-based b-boy crew. #k5evening

SEATTLE — There's a spot on Beacon Hill where you can feel the beat. The Beacon is a dance studio created by the world champion dance crew “Massive Monkees” dedicated to producing, performing, and teaching art.

One of the classes is called “Kids Breaking,” a beginner class for 6-13 year olds. The 12 week progressive class helps kids learn the basics of toprocking, footwork, freezes, and basic power moves.

“The big thing of what we want to do is really teach the knowledge and the culture of hip hop, bringing people together to the dance” said Brysen Angeles, founder of Massive Monkees. "Those positive affirmations and the confidence that you can learn, breaking in hip hop is one of the greatest things.”



The students get to learn many techniques of break dancing with coaches and instructors that have toured with artists like of Macklemore, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, and more.

“We've been teaching for almost 20 years. We're not just a dance studio. We're like a real community space” said dance instructor Hocine Jouini. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to give back to the kids and be able to teach.”

”It's just like a lot of fun, to use your energy to express your feelings” said student Mason Deza. “You use different parts of your body.”

“They are having so much fun, they really do build confidence, friendships,” said Nerissa, mother of a student.