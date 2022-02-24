Curling and cocktails at Motif Seattle

SEATTLE — The Winter Olympics in Beijing may be over, but there’s a spot in Seattle where you can try your hand at one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, Curling. Motif Seattle , an upscale boutique hotel located downtown, installed a temporary curling rink on their deck next to their restaurant, Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails.

The synthetic rink for “street curling” as it’s called, is a way to introduce the sport to new players. The goal of curling is to get more stones near the center than your opponent. If you want to give it a try you do need to make a reservation. It's $30 a person for 2-6 players for a 45-minute session, but that cost also includes a drink. Team Evening enjoyed their Spicy Coco and the Charcuterie + Cheese plate.