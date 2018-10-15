Cup Noodles and Top Ramen are beloved pantry staples for good reason--they're cheap, filling, and could probably last through a nuclear war--not to mention they're pretty darn delicious.

Now, there's a fun and fashionable way to show love back to the brand who blessed us with the steadfast snacks that helped fuel your late-night study sessions in college.

Introducing: Nissin Fan Store.

Yup, you can now rock ramen-themed shirts and hats, and deck our your home with decor that reflects your love for the noodles. If you really want to go all-out, there is even a Cup Noodle costume available for purchase.

If this sounds too good to be true, there is one catch--all the merch is limited edition. So if you're dying to look like your favorite snack, be sure to head on over to the fan store ASAP.

