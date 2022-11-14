Cup and Crepe wins Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best

Everett-based Cup and Crepe serves European-style street crepes, and offers options for those with dietary restrictions. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — Cup and Crepe is the winner of Best New Restaurant in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

Cup and Crepe in Everett is a place full of surprises and good vibes.

Owner Teresa Godfrey believes in radical welcomes to her customers and wants her European style street crepes to be accessible to everyone, regardless of their dietary restrictions.

Her batter does not contain eggs and she offers a gluten free option. As a vegetarian and former vegan, she understands how complicated it can be to find good food options.

"It was so hard to find anything that doesn't have egg or butter in it. This is inclusive for everybody, meat eaters, vegetarians, vegans," Godfrey shared. "People who have a gluten allergy."

Cup and Crepe's creations are delicious and have fun names like S'more Fun and the Say no More.

And you will notice they are not served on plates. Godfrey explained the most authentic way to eat them is from your hands.

"During all my travels in Europe, crepes are actually a street food," Godfrey explained. "So it's very reminiscent of being in Europe where you walk up to a street vendor and they make the crepe right in front of you."

When you order a crepe, the drink is also part of the fun. In addition to warm drinks like coffee and tea, Cup and Crepe serves beer and hard cider, and you can also get champagne or a mimosa.

For Teresa, Cup and Crepe is a dream come true. She spent the last several years working as a transit bus driver. But always dreamed of returning to her love of cooking. So she saved her money; and together with her wife, made this happen.

"I basically put all my retirement into this!" Godfrey shared.

And that sacrifice made winning Best New Restaurant especially meaningful.

"I don't even have words. I mean this is everything! You put everything into it and you just want everybody that comes in your door to feel welcome and give them a safe place and somewhere where everyone can eat," Godfrey shared. "It's kind of hard out there sometimes and I want everybody to come in and this is your moment to feel safe and loved!"

A sweet surprise for a place that's full of good ones themselves.