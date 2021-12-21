Seattle artist creates masterpieces with resin

Artist Crystal Low uses a unique medium to create elaborate art.

SEATTLE — Art made with resin is a delicate craft. Resin (also called epoxy) is a substance that begins as a clear, goopy liquid but can harden to a clear, plastic-esque surface. It can be used an infinite amount of ways - which is why Crystal Low loves making things with it so much.

"Resin is awesome for someone with ADD," Low says. "Because you can do so many different things with it. You never get bored with it."

Low started with more traditional art, but resin allowed her imagination to go wild. She makes ocean scenes that transport you to the shore, shimmering rainbow bookmarks, and lots of gummy bears. The colors and sparkles in many of her creations are thanks to layering a combination of resin, pigment, and glitter or stones.

Some artists wear masks to combat resin's fumes, but because Low uses a low-to-no-fume resin, she's able to work without wearing a mask.

She hand measures and mixes resin for every piece, which means that everyone one is unique. Making art with resin is a time-sensitive process, which is hard for an artist who's also a mom.

"I'm a mom but I also have a brain," says Low. "It keeps my mind busy and helps with mental health."

To Low, art isn't just a business. It's her sanctuary.

"I'm an introvert. And I need space and time to myself. And being an artist gives me time, quiet time," says Low.