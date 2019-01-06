SEATTLE — Blake Island State Park is just a 45 minute boat ride from downtown Seattle – but it feels worlds away. That's because it's only accessible by water. You won't find any cars or crowds of people which makes it a unique getaway for both locals and tourists.

The Evergreen Excursion from Argosy Cruises give you the opportunity to experience the island. During the five-hour trip guests can choose their own adventure – everything from history to hiking.

"It's all a state park," says Argosy Cruises Ben Morgan. "There's camp grounds, there's nature trails, [and] wildlife everywhere."

One option takes you on a guided hike around the island which includes a break for s'mores on the beach. Guests learn about the native flora and fauna as well as the wildlife that call Blake Island home.

Guests can hike around Blake Island on Argosy Cruises Evergreen Excursion.

The other option takes a more leisurely approach focusing on the island's history and culture. After enjoying lunch, guests can learn how their meal was prepared with a Native American cooking demonstration or take a short guided history walk. Other activities include backyard games, beach combing or simply taking in the sights and sounds.

"It's a lovely way to see the Northwest surroundings and to understand that there is tribal history in this area," says Bainbridge Island resident Christine Bartholdt.

Beach combing is a popular activity on Blake Island.

Argosy Cruises Evergreen Excursion leaves from Pier 54 on the Seattle Waterfront.

